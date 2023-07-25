I went to get cash from atm the lady that helped me was almost like rushing me, I knew what I wanted I needed some cash went to atm(inside) got 80$ and the lady said something I walked back as she had a spot in line so I ran over, waited a minute got to counter got my total went to get my 80$ and it’s gone. I told the lady she said no worrries we have cameras! So she said they were looking, then she said call me Monday, called spoke to ? And never got a call back so I have called numerous times and said the person I need to will call me, finally got a call they said I didn’t take any money out, I have 2 separate transactions from getting the original 80 that was gone so had to take another 80$. Long story kinda shorter all this back and forth and after he watched the cameras sssid I took no money I asked Hume how long he said he shut it off after I said I took out money, check bank while talking to them to quadruple check and it’s 2 separate transactions he watrcjed the tape and said when she called me I grabbed the card and receipt and no cash, my problem first is this should have been dealt with the day it happened, second the lack of communication, not putting customers first, I was thrown in back of the line, all in all a breakdown at that store, I have been to many recreational facility’s all professionally run they all seem, Vera life on the other hand is a pace that rushes yiu to buy and just don’t really care, if yiu want help have fun, I wish I could say better but I can’t, there are to many good reputable stores I urge you to not try and use one, try a few and you will find a team that begins to know you and the recommendations always seems to get better so find one you like and try and deal with the same salesman or women let them begin to know you and what you like and it really does get easier to shop without stress and actually enjoy reading menus and such. I really hopes this helps just one person! Jon