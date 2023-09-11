Shop by category
Verilife - New Market
Verilife is more than a cannabis dispensary—it’s a way to heal better, feel better and live better. At our local New Market, MD cannabis dispensary we have the finest cannabis in flower, tincture, and vapor form. All Verilife dispensaries have cannabis that is designed to work for everyone. Our New Market dispensary is easy to get to, accessible to anyone and staffed with knowledgeable, compassionate, and engaged experts. From our medicinal cannabis products to our exceptional one-on-one customer care, we bring truth and transparency so you can live your highest quality of life. Location Information: New Market is a small town approximately 10 miles east of Frederick within Frederick County, Maryland. The region offers locals and visitors plenty of fun destinations, such as the Adventure Park USA’s mini golf and go-karts. The Monocacy National Battlefield commemorates the Union victory during the Civil War. Further up the Monocacy River, the Great Frederick Fair and Fairgrounds host vendors from throughout the county during the summertime. The Francis Scott Key Mall offers plenty of retail attractions and eateries for shoppers, and the MiLB’s Frederick Keys play baseball at the Harry Grove Stadium.