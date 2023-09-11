I placed two orders on Leafly while working through the night. Got email confirmation order was in. Had to work til 6pm, 12am-6pm we’re the exact hours….. I then drove over 100 miles to pick up my order at Euphoria Wellness and the associate told me sorry that price is not good, it is for one of the products you ordered but not the other. I asked for manager and got one named Vetta, who proceeded to pull up my order on her computer and attempted to try convincing me that 2-1/2oz as a quantity really means 2-1/4=1/2oz! It was the stupidest thing anyone has ever said and truly believed that I’ve heard. I showed them my confirmation email and they blew it off and said no way I was getting that deal. I got angry and said well screw you then, and she had the security guard escort me out. I am confused on what I did wrong in this situation………