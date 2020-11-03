23 products
All Products
Spectrum #12 CBD 3.5g
from ACE Revolution
1.23%
THC
20.78%
CBD
Spectrum #12
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12 CBD 1.75g
from ACE Revolution
1.23%
THC
20.78%
CBD
spectrum #12
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 3.5g
from matter.
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Florida Orange 3.5
from ACE Revolution
30.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Florida Orange
Strain
$69⅛ oz
In-store only
Wintermint Menta Mints
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Orange CBD Goobies
from ACE Revolution
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Green Tea Menta Mints
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown strain
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Botannical White Grapefruit Gummies 20ct pouch
from Cresco Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$15pack of 20
In-store only
Sativa Super Fudgies
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Tangerine 1:1 Menta Mints
from verano
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$44pack of 20
In-store only
Wildberry Menta Mints
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Indica Freedom Fudgies
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
no specific strain
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Blueberry CBD Surp
from ACE Revolution
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
no specific strain
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Sour green apple incredibles
from GTI
100%
THC
___
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Neon Sour Popper Gummies 25MG
from IESO
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Blue Dream Hybrid Pre-Rolled Joints 2pk
from matter.
22.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$18each
In-store only
High Supply Indica Disposable Pen 250mg
from Cresco Labs
75.85%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
G6 BHO HTFSE Vape Oil Reserve 500mg Cart
from verano
62.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$77½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel 500mg Cartridge
from GTI
82%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost Sauce Cart .5g
from IESO Little Egypt
86.12%
THC
___
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Origin Grandpa Bub Cartridge 500mg
from matter.
73.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa Bub
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk 250 disposable
from Cresco Labs
81.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Tangerine CBD Tincture
from matter.
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only