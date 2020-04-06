141 products
Secret Formula - 2.83g
from Buckeye Relief
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$362 g
Poochie Love - 2.83g
from Buckeye Relief
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$362 g
92 Cookies - 2.83g
from Buckeye Relief
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
Mango Punch - 2.83g
from Galenas
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Banana Hammock - 2.83g
from Galenas
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$392 g
Lemon Dosido - 28.3g
from Buckeye Relief
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$2251 oz
Black Jack - 5.66g
from Grow Ohio
25.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$78¼ oz
Member OG - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Crushed Berries - 2.83g
from Grow Ohio
17.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
The Potion - 2.83g
from Buckeye Relief
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
Platinum Dosi - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
17.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Triple Platinum Candy - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
21.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$362 g
Star Dawg F2 - 5.66g
from Grow Ohio
23.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$78¼ oz
Triple Chocolate Chip - 2.83g
from Grow Ohio
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Triple Chocolate Chip - 14.15g
from Grow Ohio
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$135½ oz
Star Cookie - 14.15g
from Buckeye Relief
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$150½ oz
OG Kush 2.83g
from Grow Ohio
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Ice Cream Cake - 2.83g
from Calyx Peak
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$392 g
Orange 43 - 2.83g
from Calyx Peak
34.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
Tally Mon - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Dolce - 2.83g
from Calyx Peak
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$362 g
Lilac Diesel - 2.83g
from Galenas
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
Tangie - 14.15g
from Galenas
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$180½ oz
Tangie - 2.83g
from Galenas
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
Banana Hammock - 14.15g
from Galenas
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$180½ oz
SherbHead -2.83g
from Calyx Peak
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$392 g
Chocolate Mint OG - 14.15g
from Galenas
14.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$110½ oz
Lemon Skunk - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$362 g
Oro Blanco - 14.15g
from Buckey Relief
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$135½ oz
Dosidos 22 - 28.3g
from Buckey Relief
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$2701 oz
Dosidos 22 - 14.15g
from Buckey Relief
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$150½ oz
Tahiti Lime - 14.15g
from Buckeye Relief
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$135½ oz
One Drop - 28.3g (1oz.)
from Buckeye Relief
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$2701 oz
Durban - 2.83g
from Standard Wellness
18.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$302 g
Layer Cake - 5.66g
from Grow Ohio
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$785.66 g
Blueberry Cookies - 2.83g
from Standard Wellness
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$362 g
Cannaradosi - 2.83g
from Firelands Scientific
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$392 g
Cannatonic - 2.83g
from Standard Wellness
1%
THC
17%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$362 g
Headband - 2.83g
from Standard Wellness
18.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$282 g
Catfish - 2.83g
from Calyx Peak
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$392 g
