Boboss on November 29, 2019

long lines today but its black Friday an i was still out in 32 mins. I was very disappointed that no where did it say the 25.00$ patient perk deal to get it you needed to buy a regular jar of 38.00 to 49.00$ it just said " All patient perk strains 25.00$ all day." I then had to rethink my whole order over causing me to make others wait. But the best part was the great sales man with dreads. This man seen my hand shaking from a seasure yesterday an made it a point to find the flower i wanted, he listened to me discribe effects, he didnt cut me off while i spoke, an he didnt stare at me like a freak, he took the time to treat me like a person. Thats why i come back, not the flowers there is cheaper elsewhere its there people that bring me back.