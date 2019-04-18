DeeceeCreator
I loved the black friday deals, love seeing the $25 1 days, only complaint was the chairs, they hurt to sit in. Please invest in some better chairs <3
4.2
10 reviews
long lines today but its black Friday an i was still out in 32 mins. I was very disappointed that no where did it say the 25.00$ patient perk deal to get it you needed to buy a regular jar of 38.00 to 49.00$ it just said " All patient perk strains 25.00$ all day." I then had to rethink my whole order over causing me to make others wait. But the best part was the great sales man with dreads. This man seen my hand shaking from a seasure yesterday an made it a point to find the flower i wanted, he listened to me discribe effects, he didnt cut me off while i spoke, an he didnt stare at me like a freak, he took the time to treat me like a person. Thats why i come back, not the flowers there is cheaper elsewhere its there people that bring me back.
Great location on central Eastside.
Stay away from here. The budtenders are not personable at all. The menu was inaccurate. A flower strain I purchased was, according to the menu, a straight indica. When I got home- (AFTER telling my budtender I did not like hybrid strains, in addition to what I read on the apparently incorrect menu) I realize the packaging lists this as a hybrid strain. I call customer service, who advises me to send an email. I do that and go back and forth with an employee who assures me someone will reach out to store credit me in a couple days. Nothing. So I reach out with a follow up email of “haven’t heard anything can you check on this” and the person emailing me back essentially was like “check on what?” Never again! I went to STRAWBERRY FIELDS in MONROE today and they were much kinder and helpful. GO THERE!
STAFF IS ALWAYS OUTSTANDING, ATMOSPHERE GREAT, EVERYONE FRIENDLY, LOVE THE PLACE! PRODUCTS, DIFFERENT STORY UNFORTUNATELY! The flower used to be 2.83 grams, now it says 2 grams on all of your menus. Was it changed to 2 grams? Same price though.
Awesome and informative staff! Will be going back!
Had an overall great first experience. The Wedding Cake was a nice introduction to certain potency of 27% thc that rushes up on you as you finish the spliff. Great movie strain or napping strain. I bet the live resin of this strain is fire. Verilife.'s new facility is very nice. Helpful staff and timely service. 5 stars
This was my first visit here and I was impressed! I walked in and was immediately helped and checked in, front desk staff was super helpful and friendly. Zero wait time- lucky :) And David was super helpful and answered all my questions. I can't wait to try the stuff I got! Will return soon!
Very nice place. Hardly any wait time and efficient process. The people working there are the best. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
The people are super friendly and very knowledgeable. It’s a cool place.