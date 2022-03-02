From a single dispensary in Sacramento to the fastest growing cannabis company in the state, we put community and quality first and foremost. We believe that sharing and growing our community and educating both our staff and the people who visit us is paramount for the industry. We don’t just want to provide high-quality cannabis to our members, but to connect with the people who join our community at a deeper level. Thanks to being able to connect with awesome people like you, our first dispensary, Alpine, was a huge success and from there we began to expand into Stockton, Redding, Palm Springs and even across state borders into Oregon. As our name suggests, we are all about the good vibes and connecting with the needs of each individual. Whether you are looking to be free of pain, to smoke with friends, or just chill at home, we have something for you and you will always have a knowledgeable and friendly bud tender to help guide you. As we grow, we hope to shine a light around cannabis and elevate the community. We are all about supporting our culture and, regardless of why you’ve come, we are always here to elevate the Vibe. Vibe by California originally started with one dispensary in Sacramento, Alpine Alternative, which formed the foundation of who we were to become.