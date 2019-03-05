Spooky2420
I love this place
4.9
8 reviews
Thanks for the review!
I've made this one of my regular dispensaries. The indica strain flowers I've gotten there are the best I've found, I just wish they could stay in supply. They have an organized system there, and a friendly, knowledgeable staff. A little pricey on their vapes, so I'm waiting for a special to come around so I can try those too.
We love seeing this! Thank you for the amazing review!
Staff was helpful. I tried the OG kush extract. Very nice quality but not sure if i can justify paying 20 dollars more than everywhere else around here for concentrate.
We're glad our staff could help you out. Thanks for the review!
That duct tape, flower.....wow. Great location, friendly staff, but most importantly, they follow through with great customer service!
Hi there! Thanks for the review! We're glad to hear that we could provide you with a great experience!
amazing staff and product
We're happy to have a customer as amazing as you! Thanks for your review.
VidaCann product has been true to the description for the strains they offer. The products I have tried, vape cups and capsules have been excellent, taste and consistency are on point.
Hi there! Thanks for the review. We're glad we've been able to deliver on great quality products and service.
I love this location. It is super clean staff is extremely friendly and knowledgeable. Only recommendation would be to add more verity of products.
Hi there! Thanks for your feedback. Come back to see us!