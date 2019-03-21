Mr.Thompson311 on September 22, 2019

It's OK if you don't want to admit that influencers get special treatment but statements don't lie! Flower WAS decent but now it's below substandard! I have messaged both Vidacann and Cresco Labs in regards to the PCK and have received no response from either. Prices are high, especially their Tukin line! I wish they sold the Tukin distillate in oral syringes as they do with their own brand. The distillate in the jar labeled as "wax" was a major let down. Their Veterans discount is one of the lowest in the state and they definitely will not let you stack it with any other promo, like many of the other dispensaries do. Also found out that the points from my first purchase are not eligible, so my biggest purchase I don't even get points for!