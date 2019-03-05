Atniner9
friendly staff and products that are "next level" !!
4.9
9 reviews
Best cartridges Hands Down.
We love hearing that you enjoy our vape cartridges! Thanks for your review. :)
Excellent product tried everyone
We're thrilled our product works for you! Thanks so much for the review.
Great dispensary in Tampa. Employees are knowledgeable and friendly. Some of the best flower in the Tampa area.
We're so happy to see this. Thanks for the review, and visit us again soon! :)
Easy to see/find from the street. Clean and nice atmosphere. Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Amazing medication that does exactly as it claims. Definitely my new favorite.
We're honored to be your new favorite!! Thanks for the review!
Amazing, love Gandy! Better product than competitors big time!!!
Hi there! We're glad you had an amazing VidaCann experience. Thanks for the review!
Very warm friendly greeting at the door, very clean and professional setting. Staff was very knowledgeable, helpful and seemed to want to ensure I got what I needed. Will definitely be returning here in the future, products are fantastic as well. Thanks for coming to FL, VidaCann!
Hi there! Thanks for the review. We're glad we cultivated a warm, welcoming atmosphere for you. Come back to see us!
I really enjoyed the entire experience, from check in to check out. The front staff was warm and friendly making me feel right at home. When I moved to the product room all my questions were answered by the knowledgable staff. I am excited to return when new product is in.
Hi there! We're glad you enjoyed your VidaCann experience. Thanks for the review!
Nestled right on Kennedy Blvd halfway between Dale Mabry and the Hillsborough, this business won my admiration almost instantly. Their attentive and knowledgeable staff calmly and compassionately patiently walked me through everything from tinctures to Vapes to flower, topical, oral and otherwise answered even the most obscure of my questions of which there were a few but even when they didn't know, they FOUND OUT. these some good people right here.
Hi there! We're glad we provided you with great service. Thanks for your review!