Attom on November 26, 2019

I would HIGHLY recommend using your first time patient discount to try the Tikun full gram cartridges because you get $55 off a purchase of $100 or more and the Tikun full grams cost $105. The people who work here are awesome too! The only thing I don’t like is that they don’t let visitors come into the room and see the process just like every other dispensary I’ve gone to and that’s why I’m giving atmosphere 4 stars. I was thrown off when they said this. I haven’t tried any other products yet. This is my second time going but my first time purchasing. 11/25/19