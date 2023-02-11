Our focus is to empower minority ownership by creating a coalition of minority investors who own and operate Viola. Viola constantly focuses on our community including producing initiatives like feeding over 20,000 people across four markets in 2019 through a series of events, partnerships and Food Drives. To date, we have committed over $500,000 to partner with, fund and guide six applicants through Phase 1 as well as 20 applicants through Phase 2 of our Social Equity Program in Los Angeles. Viola produces a wide range of individual products in California, Oregon, Michigan and Colorado.