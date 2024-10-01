VVeeds
Logo for VVeeds
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

VVeeds

Wolcott, VT
459.8 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
70 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

VVeeds

VVeeds is a boutique Cannabis Dispensary in Wolcott, VT with a highly curated selection of Vermonts best flower, edibles, concentrates, THC drinks, Pre-Rolls, and more. We have our own in house local cultivation called Treetop Alliance where we focus on organic regenerative farming. We also have our own in house manufacturing called Treetop Alchemy with the highest quality cartridges, edibles, and hash at the best prices around. We are conveniently located nearby tourist destinations such as Stowe, Smugglers Notch, Montpelier, Morrisville, and Hardwick.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
4155 VT-15, Wolcott, VT
Send a message
Call 802-883-3376
Visit website
License RTLR0083
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 7pm
monday
7am - 7pm
tuesday
7am - 7pm
wednesday
7am - 7pm
thursday
7am - 7pm
friday
7am - 7pm
saturday
7am - 7pm

Photos of VVeeds

Promotions at VVeeds

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from VVeeds

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of VVeeds

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.