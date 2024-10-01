VVeeds is a boutique Cannabis Dispensary in Wolcott, VT with a highly curated selection of Vermonts best flower, edibles, concentrates, THC drinks, Pre-Rolls, and more. We have our own in house local cultivation called Treetop Alliance where we focus on organic regenerative farming. We also have our own in house manufacturing called Treetop Alchemy with the highest quality cartridges, edibles, and hash at the best prices around. We are conveniently located nearby tourist destinations such as Stowe, Smugglers Notch, Montpelier, Morrisville, and Hardwick.