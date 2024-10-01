About this dispensary
VVeeds
VVeeds is a boutique Cannabis Dispensary in Wolcott, VT with a highly curated selection of Vermonts best flower, edibles, concentrates, THC drinks, Pre-Rolls, and more. We have our own in house local cultivation called Treetop Alliance where we focus on organic regenerative farming. We also have our own in house manufacturing called Treetop Alchemy with the highest quality cartridges, edibles, and hash at the best prices around. We are conveniently located nearby tourist destinations such as Stowe, Smugglers Notch, Montpelier, Morrisville, and Hardwick.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
4155 VT-15, Wolcott, VT
License RTLR0083
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 7pm
monday
7am - 7pm
tuesday
7am - 7pm
wednesday
7am - 7pm
thursday
7am - 7pm
friday
7am - 7pm
saturday
7am - 7pm
Photos of VVeeds
Promotions at VVeeds
Updates from VVeeds
0 Reviews of VVeeds
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.