Vytal Options was founded with a research and education-centered mission, focusing on becoming the leader in Pennsylvania’s emerging medical marijuana industry. As a preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified and approved patients in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, our team consistently strives to provide an exceptional experience; always with a patient first approach. Our parent organization, PA Options for Wellness, Inc. has been working with The Pennsylvania State University on research to explore the medicinal properties of industrial hemp and flax since 2015. Having been founded with a focus on research, we operate according to a model designed with a focus on patients and patient outcomes. This allows us to maintain a research driven program, while emphasizing individual patient care, treatment, and outcomes based on use and administration methods of our products. Our team is committed to providing products of the highest quality, supported by research with one of the leading medical colleges in the world, the Penn State University College of Medicine. Combined with an unmatched level of service and professionalism, the team at Vytal Options has created a leading medical cannabis organization; rooted in constantly improving products, practices and services. In order to fulfill the needs of all our patients, we have partnered with other Pennsylvania Department of Health approved growers and processors to provide both THC and CBD dominant flower, concentrates, vape, cartridges, disposables, tinctures, topical lotions, RSO, and capsules; each undergoing rigorous lab-testing to ensure patient safety. Vytal Options is excited for the opportunity to serve Pennsylvania with our first dispensary location open in the Colonial Park area of Harrisburg, right off Route 22, at 4711 Queen Ave, Harrisburg PA 17109. Our next dispensary will be located at 39 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603, details and hours can be found on our website.