Wagon Hill Medical Warehouse
(918) 268-9150
ShatterDay Sale
Valid 11/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
15% off all Shatter, Wax, Resin, Budder, Crumble, Diamonds, Trichomes, Hash, Sauce & Sugar Products - Till 7 today
While supplies last
Black Friday Deal
Valid 11/23/2019 – 12/1/2019
All Bottom Shelf Flower $8.00 gram Pre-Rolls - $8.00 each
Till Supplies Last
15% Veterans Discount
Valid 5/17/2019
We offer our veteran patients 15% off everything, except sale items, every visit.
no restrictions, except on sale items.
Seniors 55+ Discount 5% OFF
Valid 10/10/2019
Seniors 55 and up 5% off everyday.
Until Further Notice: no restrictions, except on sale items.