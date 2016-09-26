Ladybud101 on July 3, 2017

I avoid negativity, especially in my cannabis purchases. Usually observing "if you can't say something nice don't say it at all" rule. Until now, I have been very patient with this store, given it more than one chance but the worm in this apple doesn't go away. In the past year, the owner/manager (?) has been consistently rude not only to me but to my friends. Sorry, but you will never again get my money.