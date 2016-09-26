Edjpdx51.
great people really know their buds.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
great people really know their buds.
Small but really good deals
When I first moved up from SoCal I struggled to find a shop I liked. I stopped by to check out the shop and was greeted by both owners who are down to earth, knowledgeable and open to answer any and all questions. Their flower, edibles, concentrates,...are all really good at a great price. Even have local discounts! Check them out 5⭐️
Would have given 5 for service, but there are only two checkouts. Been to all the local spots and this place by far has the best quality and price.
Thanks for the kind words Flash! We take pride in our quality.... amazing prices on the freshest harvests. Look for some store updates soon to improve your showroom experience!
I've only visited twice but I try to get there whenever I hike Cape Perpetua. Their product is excellent with some unique strains I've never heard of. Great Buds!! Also, awesome artwork on the outside of the building. Stop here for some pre-Perpetua smoke if you're passing through Waldport.
What an amazing view it is up on Cape Perpetua... Thanks for stopping by! We are the first stop for many on their coastal adventures. Our quirky building has been a local favorite for years.....artistic with stellar cannabis!
Very informed and knowledgeable staff. They are all awesome poeple too!!
Love the budtenders! Super friendly and helpful ✌🏼
I avoid negativity, especially in my cannabis purchases. Usually observing "if you can't say something nice don't say it at all" rule. Until now, I have been very patient with this store, given it more than one chance but the worm in this apple doesn't go away. In the past year, the owner/manager (?) has been consistently rude not only to me but to my friends. Sorry, but you will never again get my money.
It's the best shop out of the three in Waldport. A local, family owned place. Friendly employees and a good variety of flower, edibles, clones and concentrates.
I really enjoy going to this dispensary, everything about your dispensary has some really good strains and are at a price that doesn't break the bank so to speak, and all the employees and that also includes management, are so cool like them all they treat me very well. I have been told by one or two of them I am one of their biggest customer as I am pretty much go their everyday something more than once. Thank you for bringing your business to our town,