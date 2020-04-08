155 products
MONDAY SPECIAL: 10% Off Customer Appreciation Day!
10% Off Customer Appreciation
Some exclusions apply.
All Products
Cascadia Kush by Native Herb
from Native Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Ra Cannabis
from Ra Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.5each
In-store only
Juicy Matriarch by Columbia Territory
from Columbia Territory
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.5each
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Gandalf by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Hashteroid Indica by Sitka
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Mendo Diesel by Columbia Territory
from Columbia Territory
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.5each
In-store only
Black Fire OG by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pine Tsunami by CannaSol
from CannaSol
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Royal AC/DC by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Cashy's Honey by CannaSol
from CannaSol
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise by Native Herb
from Native Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Alice in Wonderland by CannaSol
from CannaSol
___
THC
___
CBD
$58each
In-store only
9lb Hammer by CannaSol
from CannaSol
___
THC
___
CBD
$58each
In-store only
Juicy Granddaddy Purple by Columbia Territory
from Columbia Territory
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.5each
In-store only
Durban Poison by CannaSol
from CannaSol
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Seattle Rainmaker by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Strawberry Amnesia by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$126each
In-store only
Tesla Tower by Lazy Bee
from Lazy Bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$73each
In-store only
Errl Grey by Lazy Bee
from Lazy Bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Black D.O.G. by Landrace
from Landrace
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Where's My Bike by Landrace
from Landrace
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by Landrace
from Landrace
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
La Roo by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Zlurpee by Ra Cannabis
from Ra Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.5each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana by Lazy Bee
from Lazy Bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Dutch Soda by Ra Cannabis
from Ra Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.5each
In-store only
Granny Derkel by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Pineapple by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Chemical Weapons by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Lazy Bee
from Lazy Bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Middlefork by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
White Wedding by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Oregon Silver Haze by Lazy Bee
from Lazy Bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Headband by Bodhi High
from Bodhi High
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Pearl
from Pearl
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Mandarin by Pearl
from Pearl
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Mixed by Sitka
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
