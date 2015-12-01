Follow
Walla Walla Weedery
509-876-4279
Stoney Sundays!
Sunday, the day of relaxation and rest. Now you can swing by The Weedery and get a 15% DISCOUNT on any and everything ALL DAY! Relax and spend your Sunday the way you want!
Must be 21+ years of age.
Salute Our Troops!
25% OFF for all Veterans who present their military ID at the time of purchase. Thank you very much for your service.
Warning: The products sold have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Smoking is hazardous to your health. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Should not be used by women that are pregnant or breast feeding. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. This product may be unlawful outside of Washington State.