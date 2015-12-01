GeneralScheissenkopf on April 24, 2019

Poor customer service, I asked for something that would ease anxiety and was offered something called "Red Ferrari" or something of that nature. It didn't sound like it would be calming but hey, I'm not a budtender so I'm gonna take dude's word for it. Went home and smoked it and got paranoid and anxious and irritable. Addressed it the next time I went in and was brushed aside as if I didn't know what I was talking about. Later found out the strain was a pretty intense sativa so I have no idea why the budtender recommended it given the nature of sativas. Their location is nicer than it used to be but I only come here if I have no other choice. You're better off with either of the other two shops in town.