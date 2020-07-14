Djlmich
I really love this place. The people are all friendly, caring and patient. When I come there, it’s always fast and the people really seem to be focused and prompt. By the way, member berry is awesome for the price! Love you guys.
MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY. Due to COVID-19, we offer only online and curbside service at this time. Please place an order online, on our website at www.waynereleaf.com, or visit us in person to place a curbside order. First time patients receive 10% off their first purchase, a pre-roll for $0.01 & a grab bag. We are required to collect a 6% sales tax on your purchase. We accept the following out of state MEDICAL patients: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia, Puerto Rico Find us on: Instagram: @Wayne.releaf Facebook: @Releafwayne Snapchat: @Wayne.releaf Twitter: @ReleafWayne
So I flew in from Arkansas and this was the first place I stopped. The people there were so friendly and helped me out and the prices were great! If I lived here this would definitely be my go to place.