Shatterday!! (Saturdays)
10% OFF All Concentrates- Wax, Shatter, Distillate, Live Resin, & Kief! ALL DAY LONG!!
May not be combined with any other discounts
All Products
Ghost Tooth Haze
from Lefty's
16.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost Tooth Haze
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Holy Grail
from Harmony Farms
17.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
Weedle
from Lefty's
17.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Weedle
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Gilda
from Raven Grass
5.29%
THC
7.08%
CBD
Gilda
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Nature's Reserve
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Nature's Reserve
14.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Peak Supply
25.5%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$95½ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Charlie
from Raven Grass
6%
THC
11%
CBD
Cosmic Charlie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Sour Cherry Cookies
from Dank Czar
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Cherry Cookies
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Cookies
from Harmony Farms
17.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Cookies
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
Rainmaker
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
24.29%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
M.A.C
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
M.A.C
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Future #3
from Cyclops
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Future
Strain
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Melonade
from Dank Czar
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Melonade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Flodu
from Clandestine Gardens
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Flodu
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Kush
from Cyclops
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade
from Nature's Reserve
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
ATF
from Clandestine Gardens
17%
THC
0%
CBD
ATF
Strain
$18¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Wife
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
19.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Wife
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Confidential Cheese
from Harmony Farms
19.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Confidential Cheese
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
White Widow
from Pagoda
18.94%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face
from HIGH TIDE
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$252 g
In-store only
Phat Panda Golden Lemons 1g
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
18.44%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
18.44%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies
from Withit Weed
18.64%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Dank Czar
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookie Dough
from Pagoda
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Pagoda
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Hindu Kush
from Harmony Farms
17.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Hindu Kush
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
Koffee Break
from Red Label Cannabis
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Koffee Break
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Velvet Kush
from Clandestine Gardens
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Kush
Strain
$35½ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Withit Weed
19.77%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Pagoda
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Sandwich
from Pagoda
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Chip
from Dawg Star
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Chip
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DJ Short's Blueberry
from Pagoda
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short's Blueberry
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Whip
from SubX
23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
The Whip
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry AK
from Peak Supply
22.07%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from Dawg Star
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
