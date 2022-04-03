p........8
Today
i was reffered by my gf savannah, when i went in the atmosphere was really welcoming and i enjoyed how the guy helped me choose my sativa based strain. he was really freindly and descriptive with any questions i had - justice
We’d has been in MT for 13 years!!! You need to come meet us to fully understand why! Friendly staff that enjoys sharing knowledge. We study cannabis and CBD’s to help you find what you need. Exit bag is included. Referral and rewards programs. High tech packaging! We’d like to be your dispensary!!
