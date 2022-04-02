i was reffered by my gf savannah, when i went in the atmosphere was really welcoming and i enjoyed how the guy helped me choose my sativa based strain. he was really freindly and descriptive with any questions i had - justice
For years one of my adopted moms went to get medical at we'd, so as soon as i got the chance i walked in and to be honest the guy working that night was really friendly, we talked about the weed and he was very helpful i thought it was pretty cool the reciept paper was joint paper. i go back as often as i can. -savannah