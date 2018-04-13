Patient07 on November 9, 2018

I have to agree with the previous reviewer, these guys have been a blessing to patients with serious conditions like myself. Since day one they showed me respect I hadn’t seen in the industry here yet, being loyal is my nature, but these guys had me at hello, with price, quality, potency and that extremely important consistency. You would think it’s a high priced boutique dispensary but it’s the other way around, since they grow and manufacture their own line of products. Management, bud tenders and security personnel couldn’t be more professional and considerate. Nobody measures up to my friends at Weedco in Mayaguez.