I came in for the grand opening yesterday and woah amazing product, prices, great environment, and big dude with the goatee was very approachable and knowledgeable helped me find everything I need with ease I'll be back
Danky spaaaanky. So many strains, I can't even see straight after checking out all the beautiful product they have.
Great staff and amazing set up. The flow of the shop isn't over whelming and organized perfectly.
Very great prices on all products. so many selections of weed more then most dispensaries I've ever been to. Customer service was awesome very friendly people make me feel at home. Definitely going to be my favorite dispensary in oregon
This place just opened, greatest prices on so many items.
Biggest flower selection in the pdx area..
So many fuego strains and top of the chain .
Ever get a chance stop by very helpful staff and management.
Clean