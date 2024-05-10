WeedSnacks Dispensary
Recreational

albuquerque, NM
About this dispensary

"Welcome to the WeedSnacks Dispensary! We're excited for you to visit us! We're not only a cannabis store (because there's many of those); we're your friendly haven with some of the best New Mexico has to offer. We pride ourselves in our budtenders superb customer service, knowledge in product, and always making sure you get the best you can! We are also soon to be offering delivery from our shop, to your home very soon! Come in, let's connect, and make your satisfaction our highest priority!"

Leafly member since 2024

1301 rio grande blvd nw ste 2, #2, albuquerque, NM
License ccd-2023-0408-001
ATM, Storefront, UFCW discount, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational

Hours (MT)

sunday
6am - 9pm
monday
6am - 9pm
tuesday
6am - 9pm
wednesday
6am - 9pm
thursday
6am - 9pm
friday
6am - 9pm
saturday
6am - 9pm

Photos of WeedSnacks Dispensary

3 Reviews of WeedSnacks Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere