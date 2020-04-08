214 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 108
Show All 49
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
All Products
Cookies & Cream
from MedCare Farms
25.09%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
MedCare Kush
from MedCare Farms
19.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MedCare Kush
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Burst
from MedCare Farms
21.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Burst
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Banana
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Grizzly Peak Farms
21.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush Mints
from Ember Valley
21.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$64⅛ oz
In-store only
Now & Laters
from Ember Valley
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$64⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Face
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Kush
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Dream
from Claybourne Co.
22.48%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG
from Claybourne Co.
29.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$2451 oz
In-store only
Wedding Crashers
from High Caliber
29.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from High Caliber
24.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from THC Design
23.46%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
Crescendo
from THC Design
34.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$59⅛ oz
In-store only
BlackBerry Sour
from Henry's Original
18.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blackberry Sour
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Skywalker
from THC Design
24.31%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Skywalker
Strain
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
The Gift
from THC Design
0.63%
THC
14.58%
CBD
The Gift
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Samoa
from Good Flower
21.89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Crockett's Haze
from Good Flower
19.57%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Crockett’s Haze
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
True OG
from Henry's Original
19%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
501st OG
from Claybourne Co.
26.05%
THC
0.04%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Afgooey
from Henry's Original
17.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
WiFi
from West Coast Cannabis Club
26.71%
THC
0%
CBD
WiFi
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from West Coast Cannabis Club
29.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittles
from West Coast Cannabis Club
30.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from West Coast Cannabis Club
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wifi
from West Coast Cannabis Club
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Wifi
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG
from West Coast Cannabis Club
25.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from West Coast Cannabis Club
29.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
True OG
from West Coast Cannabis Club
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from West Coast Cannabis Club
29.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Larry OG
from West Coast Cannabis Club
27.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rose
from West Coast Cannabis Club
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from West Coast Cannabis Club
26.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from West Coast Cannabis Club
26.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gushers
from Sessions Supply Co.
20.65%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Mai Tai
from Sessions Supply Co.
21.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mai Tai
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from West Coast Cannabis Club
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Cake
from Claybourne Co.
31.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
123456