WeAreTheWildThings
Update. Bought and ounce of Space Queen... Literally covered in russet mites. Yes they're dead, night it's disgusting. Became suspicious when the flower burned like it had oils or sprays on it, dark and black when smoked. Really harsh and have me serious heart palpitations. I still have the flower, in a jar. Undeliverable. Explains why the ounce was only $75. If you buy flower here, especially the discount ounces, check it for russet mites when you get home. They will be there.