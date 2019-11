spacejunkOG on June 15, 2015

like the last review said, .. . . . i think people are trippin. maybe 1 employee there is rubbing people the wrong way or something? i don't get it. i've been trying to find my one and only dispensary in the SFV so I don't have to make multiple stops, finally after 2 years i found this place and have not been to another dispensary since, they have every strain i'll ever need (wouldn't mind some Congolese or Malawi if u guys are reading this tho ;), constant variety, and their top-shelf-priced strains really are top shelf. As for prices, well I'm of a different mindset - i WANT to pay more for my medicine, i WANT dispensaries to charge more, because right now independent growers aren't making SH!T, and the market is too flooded for the little guy to succeed. My hope is that WVPG passes on their *slightly* higher prices to their suppliers, and my money goes to help the growers who are working their butts off just to make a decent living in this flooded green rush we are in. If people have limited finances for medication and have to shop for lower prices I understand that, completely, it's medicine and not all of us have large budgets for it. But at an extra $5 or $10 an eighth compared to most other SFV clubs, I like to shop here and feel good that my money is going to support an industry that is not easy to survive in right now. They have also upgraded their store inside and out in major ways in the past year, so I see the money that I spend going back into the service that they provide. From an all-points-considered perspective, I don't think anybody has good reason to knock this place, unless they know something I don't.