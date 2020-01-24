749 products
25% OFF Daily Happy Hour
Available every day from 8AM - 10AM and again from 9:30PM - 11:30PM (Closing time).
This offer is valid with a $20 minimum purchase.
All Products
Mimosa by Weed Bunny
from Weed Bunny
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Silvertip by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
PNG/ Strawberry Banana (7g)
from Pacific Northwest Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
N/A by SubX
from SubX
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
N/A by BACONS BUDS
from BACONS BUDS
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Bacon's Buds/ Bootylicious (3.5g)
from BACONS BUDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Bacon's Buds/ Legend of Nigeria (3.5g)
from BACONS BUDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Bacon's Buds/ Bonkers (3.5g)
from BACONS BUDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Kush by G420
from G420
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Green Crack by G420
from G420
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Death Star by G420
from G420
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
N/A by G420
from G420
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Sour Kush by Fine Detail Greenway
from FDG (Fine Detail Greenway)
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
N/A by Mr. Grimm
from MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silverhawks OG by Orgrow
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Silverhawks OG by Xtra Fancy
from Xtra Fancy By Orgrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Orgrow/ Tangie Cookies (1g)
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Orgrow/ Puna Orange (1g)
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Durban Poison (4g)
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$424 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Brian Berry Cough (1g)
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Brian Berry Cough (4g)
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$424 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Kushwrecked (4g)
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$424 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Romulan Blue Dream (2g) *AS*
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$102 g
In-store only
BudCo/ Kushwrecked (2g) *AS*
from Budco Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$102 g
In-store only
SJS/ Bubba Kush (1g)
from San Juan Selects
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
GIG/ Platinum Phantom OG (1g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GIG/ Afghan Kush (1g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GIG/ Shiskaberry (1g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GIG/ Chemdog (1g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GIG/ Tangerine Kush (1g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GIG/ Tangerine Kush (3.5g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
GIG/ Tangerine Kush (7g)
from Green Island Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
GSC by Ganjabilly
from Ganjabilly
25.92%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Cyclops/ Blue Steel (3.5g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Cyclops/ Blue Steel (7g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$52¼ oz
In-store only
Cyclops/ Strawberry Cough (3.5g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Cyclops/ Strawberry Cough (7g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$52¼ oz
In-store only
Cyclops/ Washington Apple (3.5g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Cyclops/ Washington Apple (7g)
from AGAPE RESEARCH WA
___
THC
___
CBD
$52¼ oz
In-store only
Artizen/ The Pineapple (1g) (RETURN)
from ARTIZEN CANNABIS COMPANY
22.36%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
