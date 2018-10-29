420weedgod360 on April 9, 2019

Hey don't mean to dog this place but the customer Service Sucked And the Bud Tender Was So confused On helping me I felt Rushed the employees people was talking inappropriately About Other Customer Wonder If they Talked about me too ??i asked for A Uplifting High an Some Dude Gave me Some Stuff That Put me out And Gave Me Bad anxiety :( Hopefully the owner See this and Have A TALK with his Team