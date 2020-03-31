599 products
25% OFF Daily Happy Hour
Available every day from 8AM - 10AM and again from 9:30PM - 11:30PM (Closing time).
This offer is valid with a $20 minimum purchase.
All Products
FREYA/ XJ-13 (3.5g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
KIONA/ Puna Budder Cookies #2 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Brandywine by High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Mints by High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Cherry Cookies by Lilac City Gardens
from Lilac City Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Spacewalk by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
RudeBoi OG by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
DOCANDYETI/ Banana Hammock (1g) Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Stardawg by DogHouse
from DogHouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Blackberry by High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Mimosa by Lilac City Gardens
from Lilac City Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Silver Tip by Lilac City Gardens
from Lilac City Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
CYCLOPS/ Mendo Pineapple (1g) flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Chronic by High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ARTIZEN/ Forum Cookies (1g) Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
ARTIZEN/ Forum Cookies (3.5g) Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Cookies by Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Pugs Breath by Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Area 51 by Clandestine
from Clandestine Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mendo Pineapple by Clandestine
from Clandestine Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
CEDARCREEK/ Jack Herer (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
DOCANDYETI/ Casey White (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
LILACCITY/ Cherry Cookies (1g) flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Gooberry by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
HIGHEND/ Purple Gelato (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
HIGHEND/ Purple Gelato (3.5g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Bavarian Cream by Cyclops
from Cyclops
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
CYCLOPS/ Frostitute (1g)
from Cyclops
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sweet Aloe by BudCO
from Budco
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack One by Peak Supply
from Peak Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Peak Supply
from Peak Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Sleestack by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Blue Steel by Cyclops
from Cyclops
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Elmer's Glue by Peak Supply
from Peak Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
CYCLOPS/ Mac & Cheese (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Cyclops
from Cyclops
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Dolato by Cascade Connection
from Cascade Connection
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
