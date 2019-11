whatcomreviews on November 14, 2018

Owner and managers are awful. I bought three cartridges and batteries- all faulty.... 48 hour return policy expired- they refused any kind of refund or return. They laughed at me. When I asked to speak to the owner/manager they ridiculed me- published my name online and continued to harass me and make me feel horrible. The fact of the matter is, they have the worst return policy in town- other businesses in whatcom county have up to 30 days. They laughed at me when I tried to return it. When I complained they rolled their eyes- when I brought it to their attention online the continued to berate me. Customer service is a 0. Products are faulty and very expensive. I had one small complaint- and instead of making it right they continue to be complete jerks. If you want overly priced products, the worst return policy in town, and some snotty and rude people (which starts from the top down), visit here. If not, there are plenty of GOOD people to give your money to around town that won't treat you like garbage through and through.