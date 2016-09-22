Carly5toes
great spot, super friendly staff!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
great spot, super friendly staff!
Awesome! Thanks Danni!
Where’s more stars!!!??? They deserve more stars!!!!! I’ve been in and out of over 30 dispensaries in Oregon and I think I’ve had my best experience ever today with Danny helping me find what I needed.
We are so glad you had a great experience and Danni was able to help you find what you need!
I stopped in after having an excruciating pain day. I could barely walk and needed meds asap. Danni gave me a chair to sit in and roll around in to see what they had while dealing with another patient. The meds were excellently priced and mid range quality. Thank you so much for making me feel at home.
we are so happy you felt comfortable and helped! we love our patients to feel at home when coming to our dispensaries!
I enjoyed my visit very much. I was warmly greeted by Danni upon entering & then promptly invited back to the yum yum room. The store layout was warm and comfortable with plenty of parking right out front. I had an idea of what medicine I was looking for and Danni was able to guide me to all the right kinds. Will definitely be back!
So happy to hear you found what you were looking for! thank you for your review!
Great place to get meds love them thanks danni
thank you! come again soon!
This location and staff are truly amazing. Travis and Danni are so professional, knowledgeable and friendly. BEST BUDTENDERS EVER!!! I always look forward to coming back. Being a medical patient in a recreational market it's nice to have a dispensary I can call "Home." I've been to their other locations, but nothing tops this location. Exclusive flowers, great deals, and the BEST staff in the industry.
Thank you! we are so glad you had a wonderful experience!
First ever visit to a dispensary was a great and memorable experience with budtender Danni. She was patient and informative and I will definitely be going back!
Thank you for the feedback! we take pride in our knowledge and customer service!
This was THE BEST dispensary experience I've ever had. I have a couple favorite dispensaries that have wonderful people that work in them, but no one has compared to Danni and her immense knowledge and helpfulness!! She was so informative and helpful with my situations and so friendly to go with it! The atmosphere is welcoming and you can see everything so openly displayed. Prices are great! Service Fantastic!
Thank you so much! we love our wonderful budtenders!
I like the place(:
we do too!