Deals
Flower Friday
15% OFF of any flower jar or pouch
Every Friday
All Products
LEMON
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1251 ounce
PRE 98 BUBBA
from Maven Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
GELATO #33
from Kings Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
ICC #8
from Kings Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23⅛ ounce
RESERVE OG
from HCI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$63⅛ ounce
ROYAL SHERBET
from HCI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$63⅛ ounce
MAC
from HCI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$63⅛ ounce
TAHOE OG
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$100¼ ounce
ROLLINS
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
ORANGE TREE
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$100¼ ounce
LARRY OG
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Josh D
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Gelato
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$100¼ ounce
Dosido
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$100¼ ounce
BANANA FIG
from Gen!us
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Punch Breath A#4
from Atrium
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
TRIFI COOKIES
from Viola
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
ALIEN BUBBA PEZ
from Tranquility Lane Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
PLATINUM COOKIES
from Tranquility Lane Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
SOUR DIESEL LEMON KUSH
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
BUBBA KUSH
from House Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ ounce
PIE FACE
from House Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ ounce
ROC OG
from Royal Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
STRAWBERRY BANANA
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
Z CUBE
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
Maven OG
from Maven Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
BLUEBERRY SKUNK
from Maven Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Lemon Sativa
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
VENOM OG
from Royal Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Alien OG
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
Alien OG Dablicator
from Jetty Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$601 gram
Banana OG Live Rosin Budder
from Papa Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$801 gram
Citrus Sap Sauce
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$401 gram
CREME BRULEE 104u WATER HASH 1G
from Papa Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$801 gram
CREME BRULEE LIVE ROSIN
from Papa Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$901 gram
Double Cup
from Punch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40½ gram
GMO GARLIC COOKIES ICE WATER HASH 120u
from Papa Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$801 gram
Grape Grenade
from Punch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40½ gram
