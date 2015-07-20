bad experience else where brought me here... nice people.... small and unsafe feeling building late in pm... good pricing

I thank you for your review. Your complements are much appreciated and your criticisms are well taken. While we can't do much about the size of our shop (we prefer to think of it as cozy) we are concerned that you feel unsafe and I want to assure you that our customers safety is of the highest importance. We keep the parking lot well-lit and of course there are security cameras all around and we are proud to say that we have never had any issues. If you have any suggestions for how we can improve the experience and make you feel more comfortable then we certainly would appreciate the feedback. Also, we are always seeking to improve our quality and want to offer the best of WA producers, whether it is our top shelf or our lower priced brands. Let us know if you have any grows or processors to consider. Thank you again for the great review and for the constructive criticism. Sincerely, The White Rabbit.