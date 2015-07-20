jenjenthejetplane
I really enjoy this place! I originally stopped by because out of all the dispensaries near me...White Rabbit had the cutest logo! But the reason I keep going back is the friendly staff, and welcoming atmosphere! I'm really awkward when I talk to people but they've never made me feel dumb or whatever. They have a great selection of some REALLY good weed too, which helps.
Thank you for the great review! Glad to hear the logo is inviting.. Just like Alice in Wonderland... who wouldn't want to follow a White Rabbit right? The comments for our staff are really appreciated since that is something we strive for, great customer service!