WholesomeCo is leading the movement to normalize cannabis as a natural path to health and wellness. Various medical cannabis services are offered by the company, including statewide, free delivery to 99% of Utah's population, as well as retail, drive-thru, and online pick-up services through its pharmacy in West Bountiful. WholesomeCo is committed to improving medical cannabis accessibility by putting patients' needs first, and guiding them along their personal cannabis journeys. Our friendly pharmacy team is always available to answer questions and recommend products. We sell high-quality products from our own cultivation as well as top brands like Zion, Tryke, and Dragonfly.