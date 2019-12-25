Offering pickup
Wicked Sister's Cannabis Company
PRICE DROP
Valid 12/8/2019
London Pound Cake, Apple Kush, Gelato, and Space Queen are now $10 a gram OUT THE DOOR!! Supreme xCBDSx Kush and Blueberry Headband are now $8 OUT THE DOOR!!!
All Products
1g Kief
from Wicked Reserve
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Gelato 33
from 405 cannabis connects
18%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Ghost Og
from 405 cannabis connects
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
freeze Dried Hash
from Black Mesa
60.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Moon Rocks
from black Mesa
___
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Premium Pre-Rolls
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Space Queen
from 405 Cannabis Connect
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Supreme CBD Kush
from Red Dirt MMJ
7.87%
THC
4.86%
CBD
Supreme CBD Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Blueberry Headband XSCBDX
from Red Dirt MMJ
4.8%
THC
8.54%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Zombie Virus
from Red Dirt MMJ
14.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Zombie Virus
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
1/2 g Kief
from Wicked Reserve
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wicked Reserve
Strain
$12½ gram
$12½ gram
Wedding Cake
from 405 Connect
29.4%
THC
2.9%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Sister Glue
from 405 Connects
24.7%
THC
1%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Bubba OG
from 405 Connects
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
White Rhino
from 405 Connects
23.7%
THC
1.2%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cherry Pie
from 405 Connects
28.3%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
18 Coffins (OG 18)
from 405 Connect
23.2%
THC
4.8%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Tangie
from 405 Connect
23.83%
THC
1.18%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Headband
from 405 Connect
25.88%
THC
2.57%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Wicked Widow
from 405 Connect
16.96%
THC
2.75%
CBD
Wicked Widow
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Amnesia Trance
from 405 Connect
18.4%
THC
2.32%
CBD
Amnesia Trance
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Fire OG
from 405 Connect
18.46%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
LSD
from 405 Connect
10.77%
THC
0.6%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Alien Rift
from 405 Connect
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Tahoe OG
from 405 Connect
18.89%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Tahoe OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Granddaddy Purple
from 405 Connects
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
RSO
from Full Spectrum RSO
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$661 gram
$661 gram
Full Spectrum Capsules
from Bison Extracts
47.8%
THC
5.5%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$421 gram
$421 gram
CannaCaps
from Black Mesa Wellness Supply CO.
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Crumble
from Keef Wellness Company
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Band
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Crumble
from Keef Wellness Company
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Plush Berry
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Crumble
from Keef Wellness Company
63.3%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Distilate Syringe Blueberry Afgoo
from Keef Wellness Company
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Afgoo
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Distilate Syringe Sour Pebbles
from Keef Wellness Company
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Pebbles
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Distilate Syringe Yoda OG
from Keef Brands
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Yoda OG
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Premium Rosin
from Black Mesa
79.6%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Butter Rosin
from Black Mesa
66.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Sugar Crumble
from Black Mesa
70.7%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Premium Crumble
from Black Mesa
67.4%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Shatter
from Keef Wellness Supply Co.
67.4%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
12345