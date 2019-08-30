Sammyjo333
Love all the workers! All friendly beautiful faces! Definitely best in town!
Thanks, Sammyjo333, for being part of the Wicked Family!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Love all the workers! All friendly beautiful faces! Definitely best in town!
Thanks, Sammyjo333, for being part of the Wicked Family!!
Great place, friendly staff and best prices in town!
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review! We appreciate your business!! Have a Wicked day!!
Great products, great atmosphere. Emplyees really know their stuff, and are very willing to help with all of your questions and concerns
Happy to hear that you enjoyed your time with us! Please continue to follow us on Leafly for changes and additions to our menu. Thank you for leaving us a review. Have a Wicked day!!
friendly, knowledgeable staff and a welcoming atmosphere. Along with great prices and an easy to find location ! What's not to love ?
Glad to hear you enjoyed your experience! Thanks for coming in, hope to see you again soon! Have a wicked Day!
I have to say out of all despensaries wicked sisters is the best. The people are so helpful and nice. 100% best location.
Thank you for the kind words Knsetzer and thank you for being a part of the WICKED family!!
Friendly people, great service and good prices on quality product.
Thanks for the review monkey0219! Hope to see you again soon!! Have a WICKED day!
I would highly recommend Wicked Sisters in Fairview. It is very nice facility the staff are very knowledgeable and friendly. I have been in several times and will be back.
Thanks for the review, Jxunruh and thanks for being a part of the WICKED family!!
This is a very nice place! I love their displays! The staff is super chill and knows their product and they have the best prices in Fairview! Highly recommend!
Thanks, Kendra493, for leaving us a review! We appreciate the kind words! Have a Wicked day!!
fun friendly atmosphere
Thanks for leaving us a review and thank you for choosing Wicked Sister's for your MMJ needs!
I love this dispensary great product and customer service.
Cnicoledean, we love you too!! Thanks for being a part of the WICKED Family! Have a WICKED day!!