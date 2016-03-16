laurenE420 on March 15, 2019

Ok people i’m getting nuts with reviews! Lol! I seriously just usually don’t do them but i have to say,i love this place! And honestly it’s not even because i get medicinal relief it’s also THE PEOPLE!! Every single employee here at the Posen location are amazing! The reason i am reviewing yet again is because of the experience i had today! I have had an awful week due to cancer. I just had a second port installed and then chemo the very next day as well as radiation. Today has sucked! I went into find something to help and as soon as Gus saw me he gave me a great big bear hug because he saw me starting to bawl my eyes out! He comforted me and treated me with compassion. That my friends goes a LONG WAY!! I needed that hug badly!! So i’m just saying when you pick your dispensary look for that!! Look for Gus!! I’d follow gus to any location or elsewhere in a heartbeat! And yes of course he picked a winner that really helped take the edge off tonight! Thank you Gus!!