Orrriginal1
Under stocked
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Under stocked
I was overcharged by $40 and was not given a receipt which makes me think it was on purpose got to watch those cashiers
Everyone is friendly, helpful, and very knowledgeable.
Love it
Gus is one of the best and professional people at this location. His knowledge of the product is exceptional. Gus has excellent customer service. He's definitely going to be missed. Having someone who shows compassion and respect for people is priceless. The overall atmosphere of this location is inviting.
Ok people i’m getting nuts with reviews! Lol! I seriously just usually don’t do them but i have to say,i love this place! And honestly it’s not even because i get medicinal relief it’s also THE PEOPLE!! Every single employee here at the Posen location are amazing! The reason i am reviewing yet again is because of the experience i had today! I have had an awful week due to cancer. I just had a second port installed and then chemo the very next day as well as radiation. Today has sucked! I went into find something to help and as soon as Gus saw me he gave me a great big bear hug because he saw me starting to bawl my eyes out! He comforted me and treated me with compassion. That my friends goes a LONG WAY!! I needed that hug badly!! So i’m just saying when you pick your dispensary look for that!! Look for Gus!! I’d follow gus to any location or elsewhere in a heartbeat! And yes of course he picked a winner that really helped take the edge off tonight! Thank you Gus!!
Just received my card and have been 3 times this week. A+ customer service and quality from all staff and product I've received. Small issue with a product and they handled amazing. Very glad this is my home store.
First visit to this location/a dispensary in general and Candice couldn’t have made it easier or more welcoming. She is a total sweetheart and she knows her stuff. Definitely recommend WCC Posen!
Thank you Kevin for the website updates.
Omg Gus is so DREAMY!!!!