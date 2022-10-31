4 Reviews of Winooski Organics
b........c
Yesterday
I really liked this shop! The other dispensaries I've been to in neighboring states have felt more institutional, almost corporate, but this was a more inviting and laid back atmosphere. The staff were super friendly and knowledgeable and while I've only tried the slurricane so far, I'm really enjoying it and look forward to trying the other flower I grabbed, scoops. I like that they have a few different price points, too.
k........3
3 days ago
Super chill environment the moment you walk through the door. Awesome knowledgeable staff that are eager to help accommodate your specific needs! Highly recommend! Garlic Breath is exactly what I was looking for being an avid indica supporter. Grape Diamond Preroll is also a must! Shared with a friend and was not disappointed 👌🏻
z........3
3 days ago
This has been my go to spot for all my needs. Excellent selection, excellent staff, and amazing quality. Every time I go here I’m treated like there best friend. Only gripe I have is no online ordering. Really wish they would get that together.
D........s
3 days ago
Great experience! very knowledgable and friendly. Product was real fire! great location I will def be using there services.