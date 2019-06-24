James33230 on November 22, 2019

If you like being lied to it's a great place!! Was told 2 weeks in a row that they would have product and it never shows. Only carry sativa house shatter but will tell you it's Indica and you stay awake all night. I guess if the lady that works weekends likes you you get extra points and free tshirt but when I ask about it, was told we don't do that.