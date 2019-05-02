EversD420
awesome place and sonja knows her stuff
4.7
10 reviews
Bought a Purple Diesel clone awhile back that no one wanted and it went from a stick to a bush with about 20 emerging colas within a few weeks. It's a monster, and I'm sure the mother it came from is insane. It grew at twice the rate as my others started from seed. I highly recommend Woke Wellness and their clones!
really dope! small but very nice people and good bud.
Love this place! Good selection for a small location and customer service is great!
Very nice location, warm and inviting before I even got to the back where the product is. Rader was very helpful when I called over the phone and when I arrived he treated me like a patient and not a customer. Will definitely be returning for sure! Make sure you come check em out!
Thank you Akaczka1 for leaving us a wonderful review! We are so happy that you enjoyed your experience with us!
Friendly & helpful staff! Rader is great!
Thank you Dartez1994 for the review! We are glad that your experience was a good one! Come back and see us soon!
awesome.
Thank you so much JDUBIGGY!! We hope that you have a wonderful day!!
So laid back and very friendly, their point system is amazing.
Thank you so much Chrissyl89!! We are happy you like our store!
The bud tender was awesome and very helpful. Loved the beautiful look of the flower
Thank you JennyC1123!! It was so nice seeing you, hope that you have a wonderful day!
The sweetest staff and BEST product!!
Thank you so much!! Rachelmbrown94 it's our goal you leave with a smile and come back wanting more!