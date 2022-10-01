3 Reviews of Wonderbrett Store
M........1
2 days ago
What a beautiful store! I was greeted immediately with happy faces and great attitudes. Michael helped guide me through the experience and shared really helpful information which led me to finding exactly what I needed. I will absolutely be returning.
j........d
2 days ago
Best deals. Best customer service. Best weed. Need I say more?
C........2
2 days ago
Every time I visit this store I am always so happy!! They have the best deals and best staff!! Shout out Chelse & Tim! Can’t wait to come back for my weekly pickup.