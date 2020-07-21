Debra123
The hole staff is very friendly and helpful! I would recommend them to anyone. I live in Ardmore and they are work the drive. Tammy bivins and will are amazing!
We are located in the heart of Tishomingo. We pride ourselves in creating an informative and personable experience for all of our customers! We proudly carry Thunderbird Buds, M&H Farms, Escalated Greens, Big Poppas, Field of Greens, Cavi Cones, HeadSpace, and we are also a distributor for Humboldt Seeds! We also carry pipes, bongs, glass ware, dab rigs, rolling trays, and other small accessories.