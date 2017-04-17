Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Happy to see there is more than just 2 cannabis shops in this town.
Caudi69
on August 1, 2019
I absolutely love this store! The staff is friendly, knowledgeable!
DenaMay
on January 9, 2019
its a pretty perfect spot needs a bigger entrance
Azap2019
on December 26, 2018
Love this place. Great prices, good bud, sales all the time.
StonerGirlYakima
on December 15, 2018
its a great location.
berikrown
on December 1, 2018
Love these guys! A few good bud tenders that know what’s goin on. Fairly good prices and good sales.
Lucus43
on October 11, 2018
Perfect
Kuza666
on June 7, 2018
was nice liked it helpful
yetigrow
on May 13, 2018
This young crew is knowledgeable and helpful. The selection overall is good for Yakima and they are the best in town priced to their population base IMHO.
The location is the only downside I see to this great shop. While there is ample parking, getting in and out of it is the hardest part.
Saucelord710
on May 9, 2018
definitely a place to go if you like grade A quality bud and concentrate at a reasonable price. bud tenders are nice and welcoming, but of course be considerate towards your bud tender and remember we all smoke definitely and have different Tolerance's so explain what you like to the detail and they will be glad to work with you. always my go to place