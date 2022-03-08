We are the best cannabis delivery in Northern California. We are offering a 30% off & many more cannabis deals for first-time customers who place their order on our site. To receive this discount please head to www. yamsdelivery. com Same Day, Next Day & Scheduled Delivery Available. Pay with Credit Cards, Debit, Google Pay, Samsung Pay & Cash. • Unbelievable prices! • Fast & Organized Deliveries • Friendly and Reliable Drivers • Live Customer Support • All Taxes Included • Call Orders Accepted • DRIP DEALS Visit our Website yamsdelivery. com AREAS WE SERVE Oakland, Stockton, San Francisco, Fremont, San Jose, Modesto and more.. Not sure if we deliver to your area? Contact us at: sales @ yamsdelivery. com