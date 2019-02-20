RoyceT
Management and staff are welcoming and great at getting you to the right strain. 6/7 strains recommended have been exactly what I expressed I was looking for.
4.6
10 reviews
First time in today. Lovin the new shop. Big selection, had all my shatter flavors and great promos on top of it! Sam was very helpful throuh my first time at Zen. Might be my new number 1...
The staff is very helpful, caring, and knowledgeable. I went to Zenleaf for assistance with pain management. Alex and Ben were both so sympathetic to my issues and their concern genuine. Visit this dispensary for awesome dedicated customer service.
Every time I go to Verilife it’s been a pleasure. Everybody is attentive,friendly and helpful. I saw my favorite bud tender today, Claire (hope I spelled that right) just to let Claire know the Corleone Kush is as awesome as you said it was
Friendly and professional, have a good selection of high CBD products and very convenient to home. I’ll definitely return.
I am new to cannabis, and this was my first trip to a dispensary. The staff made me feel comfortable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They were very knowledgeable and professional. I will definitely be back.
mjm1268 thank you for choosing Zen Leaf and the opportunity to be your first medical cannabis experience. We strive to provide the greatest patient experiences possible and are excited to share as much knowledge as we can! We look forward to the opportunity to serve you again and hope your day is filled with Zen!
This place is amazing, they have an incredible staff, and you never feel rushed there. I LOVE the 22% vets discount, and the fact that they have a pharmacist means I'll be taking my parents for a consultation when they become patients! Ask for Marcus if you're new to cannabis, he's incredibly thoughtful and patient! I was a newbie and I never felt intimidated, and all his recommendations were awesome!
mbr1890 thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us! Above all, our team is dedicated to providing a comfortable, safe, and calming experience at Zen Leaf and we are happy to know Marcus provided that for you! And yes, 22% off for all of our Veteran patients - we thank them for their service! We look forward to the opportunity to serving you again!
An absolute breath of fresh air in the cannabis world , ZenLeaf in Germantown does it right where many others do it wrong. From the Knowledgeable and delightful staff to an awesome interior and great selection of the finest herbs and concentrates in Maryland , you cant go wrong. The only reason i gave this 5 stars is because i couldn't give it SIX stars. If you haven't been impressed in your dispensary visits in Maryland , ZenLeaf in Germantown is here to change that !!!
KylerKush5432 thank you for taking the time to share such kind words! At Zen Leaf we are dedicated to providing the greatest patient experiences possible and are elated to hear to you felt this way! We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve you and patients in the Germantown area and look forward to seeing you again - we hope your day is filled with Zen
This is my new favorite dispensary!! The staff is so kind, caring, and compassionate. The dispensary is absolutely beautiful. And they have a wonderful selection! I can't wait to come back! Thanks Zen Leaf!
cannabis216 thank you for your kind words! At Zen Leaf we strive to provide the greatest experience through patient focus with care, compassion and knowledge; we are so happy to hear you felt this way! We hope we can help everyone find there Zen like you and we look forward to seeing you again!
Zen Leaf is the example of what a Medical Cannabis dispensary should strive to be. The staff is super nice without being fake or patronizing. I’ve been here multiple times and was so thoroughly impressed that I even introduced this place to my dad. Above all else they care about their patients and it shows every time I walk in.
Danksy_M thank you for your kind words and taking the time to leave us a review! We are honored for the opportunity to serve you, your family and the Germantown area; patient focus and compassion always comes first and we are happy to know you experienced that with us. We look forward to seeing you again soon and may your day be filled with Zen!