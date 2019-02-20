KylerKush5432 on August 10, 2019

An absolute breath of fresh air in the cannabis world , ZenLeaf in Germantown does it right where many others do it wrong. From the Knowledgeable and delightful staff to an awesome interior and great selection of the finest herbs and concentrates in Maryland , you cant go wrong. The only reason i gave this 5 stars is because i couldn't give it SIX stars. If you haven't been impressed in your dispensary visits in Maryland , ZenLeaf in Germantown is here to change that !!!