High quality, but you can find good quality everywhere. This is one of the most expensive dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Ended up walking out and going elsewhere bcs the actual prices in store r not wat was advertised on here, which has been removed or changed to watever percent off “apparel” after I let everyone in the store know. Prob shouldn’t have handled it that way but I was upset. Especially after the guy behind the counter admitted they do it as a tactic to draw in customers not actually honoring a single deal or discount they advertise. Or there will be a discount just a fraction of the posted discount. Worst dispensary I’ve ever stepped foot in, by far, hands down. I hope they change bcs it has potential. But they don’t do proper business. I buy an oz a week to smoke. These days sell to ignorant new comers that just don’t know any better. I can’t afford 500 dollar ozs