317 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Zen Leaf - Germantown (Rec)
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 16
13007 Wisteria Dr, Unit 28-29 , Germantown, MD
storefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
2 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Germantown (Rec)
see all reviews
d........r
4 days ago
High quality, but you can find good quality everywhere. This is one of the most expensive dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Ended up walking out and going elsewhere bcs the actual prices in store r not wat was advertised on here, which has been removed or changed to watever percent off “apparel” after I let everyone in the store know. Prob shouldn’t have handled it that way but I was upset. Especially after the guy behind the counter admitted they do it as a tactic to draw in customers not actually honoring a single deal or discount they advertise. Or there will be a discount just a fraction of the posted discount. Worst dispensary I’ve ever stepped foot in, by far, hands down. I hope they change bcs it has potential. But they don’t do proper business. I buy an oz a week to smoke. These days sell to ignorant new comers that just don’t know any better. I can’t afford 500 dollar ozs
a........l
August 29, 2023
Bud was pretty mid, but charges top shelf price. Always have to wait atleast 30 minutes for recreational. They have it set up so stupid! One line for rec but if a med customer walks in they get preference so it takes even longer. Def just try another dispensary