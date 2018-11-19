C........y on September 22, 2020

This is my favorite store ...I spend a lot of money here ...And this morning I went buy 10 pre rolls ....4 was mind Bender it was great ...The other 6 were horrible ....they didn't smoke at all ...not even if you re rolled it .... It wouldn't even smoke in a pipe ....I wasted my money those 6 were in white containers marked banana ....The weed was literally rotten ......And the lady jess ..knew it when I called ....we can give you a discount next time I was told. She should have thrown them in the trash and give me another choice ...... I'm left with nothing .. There are too many others stores to be treated that way ....