I can't believe no one has reviewed this place yet, though it recently changed names and moved locations slightly, so I suppose that makes sense. Their new location is in the same area as the old one, but with massive improvements to the atmosphere and selection. They frequently have 20-30% sales on the entire store, and that alone has me loyal enough to not go anywhere else. The staff have also been patient with me when I don't know what I want to get, and have also been helpful. They always want to make sure I save money and get great quality product. If you go during a busy time (like during a 30% off sale) they move the line along quickly. You can set up text notifications for their sales.. they do send about 2-3 texts a day but with deals like this I really don't mind at all. Thanks Zips :)